Plaza Tire Opens New Location

Plaza Tire Service opened a second location in O’Fallon, Mo. This is the tire dealer’s seventh store in the St. Charles County area.

“This second O’Fallon location is a natural progression for us,” said Mark Rhodes, president of Plaza Tire Service. “We started doing business here in 1998, and we see this as an excellent opportunity to better serve this growing market.”

With customer experience in mind, the new location features a showroom completes with comfortable seating, televisions and complimentary WiFi service, Plaza Tire said. Additionally, windows overlook the seven service bays so customers can watch their car being serviced.

The new store is located at 1000 North Main Street in O’Fallon and is open six days a week. For more information, visit plazatireservice.com.

Plaza Tire Service operates 59 stores throughout Missouri, southern Illinois, western Kentucky and northeastern Arkansas.