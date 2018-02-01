Pirelli Wins Top Sustainability Award from RobecoSAM

Pirelli has won the Gold Class Sustainability Award for the automotive components sector in the 2018 Yearbook of RobecoSAM, the company that draws up the Dow Jones Sustainability Index every year.

The tiremaker was awarded a score of 83 points compared with the auto sector’s average of 42.

To get the results, RobecoSAM analyzes the economic-financial, environmental and social performances of a company, which combined determine its sustainability.

Pirelli’s result is based on a 2017 RobecoSAM assessment that Pirelli volunteered for since it was not listed on the stock exchange at the time and, therefore, could not be included in the index.

Of the 2,479 companies assessed globally across 60 industry sectors, Pirelli was one of several Italian companies to win a 2018 Gold Class Sustainability Award. In the sustainability report, 73 companies were given a gold award, 78 a silver award and 118 a bronze award.

For the auto components sector, Nokian Renkaat OYJ of Finland and Valeo SA of France received bronze awards.