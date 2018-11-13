Pirelli Tire North America will increase prices of its tires for cars and light trucks in the United States, effective Jan. 1.

The increase will be up to 6% on average, varying by line and tire size, Pirelli says. The increases are due to the higher price of raw materials and growing investment in the development of new technologically advanced products, the company said in a statement.

Pirelli is one of three tiremakers that have announced price increases this month. Sentury Tire USA and Michelin both announced that price increases would go into effect for their individual products Dec. 1. Continental announced its prices on passenger and light truck tires would increase by Jan. 7.

