News/Pirelli
April 12, 2017

Pirelli Supplying Tires for Formula 2

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Global ADAS Market Growing Rapidly

Doublestar Forms Consortium to Buy Kumho

Mickey Thompson Renews Spring Fling Million Drag Race Sponsorship

Pirelli Supplying Tires for Formula 2

RNR Tire Express & Custom Wheels Signs 29-Unit Franchise Deal

Cooper Hires New Chief Human Resources Officer

Falken Named Official Tire Sponsor of Formula Drift

Tenneco Launches Rewards Promo for Auto Professionals

64 Million U.S. Drivers Cannot Pay Unexpected Car Repair

Conti Sponsoring North Carolina FC

Pirelli will supply tires for FIA Formula 2 Championship, formerly know as GP2.

The FIA Formula 2 Championship will serve as the main feeder series for Formula 1. Pirelli has supplied the GP2 series with tires since it entered F1 in 2011.

“We are excited to continue to supply the new-look FIA Formula 2 Championship, which is the final step on the ladder to Formula 1, a ladder which can be climbed with Pirelli all the way from Formula 4. In Formula 1 this year we have produced larger tires that feature less degradation, but our Formula 2 tires will remain the same size and compound as before. This is sure to maintain the exciting racing we have seen during the GP2 years, which is an important factor for the championship and helps the young drivers to demonstrate their abilities in racing and strategy,” said Mario Isola, Pirelli racing manager.

Show Full Article