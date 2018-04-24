News/Pirelli & C. S.p.A.
April 24, 2018

Pirelli Recreates Logo with 40+ GT3 Prestige Cars

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

ATD Issues Open Letter to Stakeholders

Top Shop Tip -- Create a Customer Comfort Center

Falken Tires Selected as OE on 2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Pirelli Recreates Logo with 40+ GT3 Prestige Cars

Wilson County Tire & Retreading Expands to Meet Demand

Goodyear, Bridgestone Join Forces to Form National Tire Distributor TireHub

Camso Introduces Seven New Construction Tires

Hunter Engineering Introduces Revolution WalkAway Tire Changer

Pirelli Develops Custom Tires for the Most Expensive Car in the World

California TDA Provides Members With Tiremetrix

Pirelli logo Monza prestige cars
Pirelli used over 40 prestige cars to create its iconic logo this year at the Monza rack track in Italy.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. used 41 cars, 12 prestige manufacturers, over 150 people and 22,000 horsepower to recreate a historic portrayal of the Pirelli logo from 1978 at a track in Monza, Italy.

The logo, 80 meters long and 18 meters tall, used a diverse set of modern cars featuring different makes, models, engines, architectures and styles – yet all with the same Pirelli tires. The GT3 cars that created it currently compete in the Blancpain GT Series: the world’s premier championship dedicated to road car-based racing machines, exclusively equipped by Pirelli.

The original 1978 concept involved a huge variety of different road cars from a mix of manufacturers, to illustrate that the one thing they had in common was their Pirelli tires. Photographer Adrian Hamilton directed the photo shoot, and there was also a TV ad produced by Italian director Giulio Cingoli, introducing the slogan: “Tires with a capital P”. This was also the very first TV ad that also spawned a “making of” spin-off.

Forty years later, another Pirelli logo was formed on the track thanks to a collaboration with championship organizer SRO. This has more manufacturers represented than any other motorsport series, including Aston Martin, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Lexus, McLaren, Mercedes-AMG, Nissan, Porsche and Jaguar. Each company was present within the Pirelli logo and represent a part of the prestige world in which Pirelli is the market leader with many of the companies using Pirelli tires exclusively.

Pirelli logo 1978
Pirelli’s logo created with cars on a racetrack from 1978.

Show Full Article