Pirelli Partners with MADD

Pirelli Tire North America (PTNA) has partnered with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) keep roads safe from drunk drivers.

Between Aug. 26 and Oct. 2, 2017, for every new set of Scorpion tires purchased in North America, Pirelli will give customers a $60 Visa prepaid card and will donate $5 to MADD. Pirelli will also give customers the opportunity to donate to MADD as well.

“We are proud to support MADD, whose lifesaving mission aligns with our motto, ‘Power is nothing without control,’ said Pierluigi Dinelli, CEO and chairman of PTNA. “Pirelli is committed to roadway safety, and we look forward to assisting MADD’s efforts by providing safe tires and promoting driver safety.”

MADD provides free supportive services to drunk and drugged driving victims and is the leading voice in awareness and advocacy, urging everyone to designate a non-drinking driver if their plans include alcohol.

For more information about the promotion, please visit www.us.pirelli.com/promotions.