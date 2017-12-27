Pirelli Opens Second Retail Store in India

As part of its efforts to strengthen its presence in India, tiremaker Pirelli opened a second retail store in Gurugram, India.

The outlet adds to the company’s three showrooms in Delhi and others in Gurgaon, Mysore and Manglore, according to Indian English-language daily newspaper Business Standard.

“India has huge growth potential for premium tires and is an important market for Pirelli, therefore we are strengthening our presence by launching these branded retail stores in India,” Sanjay Mathur, the company’s general manager for its India division said in a statement.

Pirelli has expanded its footprint in India as it expects the demand for high performance tires to grow in the country. According to The Economic Times, the company has plans for around 20 tire centers across the country.

Currently the company has one pilot retail location in North America in Los Angeles that opened in 2016.