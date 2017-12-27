News/Pirelli Tire LLC
December 27, 2017

Pirelli Opens Second Retail Store in India

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Changes Within Toyo Tire U.S. Leadership

Petlas Continues R&D Work

Nokian Heavy Tyres to Raise Tire Production by 50%

Pirelli Opens Second Retail Store in India

Oklahoma Tire Dealer Gets Support After House Destroyed in Fire

Fisker, Hakim Unique Group to Create Autonomous Shuttle

James Develin Pays Visit to Sullivan Tire Location

New CEO, Executives at Hankook

Long-Time Philly-Area Tire Shop to Close

LSI New Leadership in Sales, Marketing

As part of its efforts to strengthen its presence in India, tiremaker Pirelli opened a second retail store in Gurugram, India.

The outlet adds to the company’s three showrooms in Delhi and others in Gurgaon, Mysore and Manglore, according to Indian English-language daily newspaper Business Standard.

“India has huge growth potential for premium tires and is an important market for Pirelli, therefore we are strengthening our presence by launching these branded retail stores in India,” Sanjay Mathur, the company’s general manager for its India division said in a statement.

Pirelli has expanded its footprint in India as it expects the demand for high performance tires to grow in the country. According to The Economic Times, the company has plans for around 20 tire centers across the country.

Currently the company has one pilot retail location in North America in Los Angeles that opened in 2016.

Show Full Article