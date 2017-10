Pirelli has engineered a tailor-made version of its P Zero tire for the new Hyundai i30 N. Produced at the tiremaker’s plant in Settimo Torinese, Italy, the variant of Pirelli’s P Zero UHP summer tire will shoe the tire in size 235/35 R19.

Pirelli has marked the tire’s sidewall with ‘HN’ to denote Hyundai Performance and OE fitment for the i30 N.

The i30 N is Hyundai Motor’s first high-performance car under the N line up.