Pirelli Returns as Official Motorcycle Tire of the 2018 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship

Pirelli Tire North America has returned as the “Official Motorcycle Tire” of the 2018 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, marking the third consecutive season for the brand and its Scorpion MX tire lineup.

The off-road championship features 12 rounds at historic venues across 11 states. Pirelli continues to increase its commitment to the sport at the grassroots level with technical assistance to help riders improve their riding experience through ideal tire selection.

”Pirelli is proud to continue its supporting role as the official motorcycle tire of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship,” said Josh Whitmire, director of sales for Pirelli. “Throughout the years the brand continues to produce high-performance tires that have been designed to excel on the same tracks, and under the same conditions, that everyday riders are experiencing. Our focus remains on the backbone of the sport, its riders, which is why we encourage riders of all skill levels to visit the Pirelli booth to better understand their tire setup and improve their experience.”

Racing fans will have the opportunity to speak one-on-one and seek tire advice from Pirelli’s team of technical specialists who will be present at each round of the championship, located at the Pirelli booth in the Sponsor Village. The Pirelli team brings decades of race-winning experience at the pinnacle of the sport and boasts the expertise needed to maximize tire setup at local tracks.

Pirelli will also be launching its biggest giveaway to date by selecting 12 lucky winners throughout the season to win free motorcycle tires for one year. One winner will be randomly selected at each event to receive one set of tires per month for up to one year. For eligibility, participants must visit the Pirelli booth that is located inside of the Sponsor Village and sign up via the iPad on-site for the chance to win. Each of the 12 winners will go into a grand prize drawing at the end of the season for a chance to win a VIP trip to the 2018 Motocross of Nations at RedBud Motocross Park.

“The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship is privileged to continue its partnership with Pirelli,” said Roy Janson, managing director for MX Sports Pro Racing. “Pirelli’s dedication to motorsports racing throughout the world is proof that having them as the official motorcycle tire only continues to elevate the level of racing in America. It’s truly special to see the brand maintain the same passion as when they started for supporting racers at the privateer and grassroots levels.”

Pirelli’s “we race what we sell, we sell what we race” mindset allows racers and riders of all skill levels to purchase the exact same race-winning tires found on the bikes of the sport’s stars, such as 2017 Ironman National 450MX Class overall winner Jeffrey Herlings and nine-time World Champion Antonio Cairoli. The Scorpion MX lineup offers six different tread patterns and nineteen different sizes.