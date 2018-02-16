Pirelli & C. S.p.A. announced it will launch a program this year that allows Formula 1 race attendees to be driven in a supercar by a professional race car driver around a championship track.

The program, called Formula 1 Pirelli Hot Laps, will kick off at the 2018 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix, which has racing events from April 6-8. Nine other Hot Laps events will be announced as part of the FIA Formula 1 World Championships.

“Pirelli is proud and delighted to be exclusive partner of the F1 Hot Laps 2018 program: the first ongoing experience designed specifically for fans to sample the speed and emotion of on-the-limit driving from the inside, on actual circuits used during each grand prix weekend,” said Mario Isola, Pirelli’s head of car racing. “Now in the eighth year of its latest Formula 1 era, Pirelli will showcase the performance and technology of its renowned P Zero road car tire range on the world’s most sophisticated sportscars and supercars. This family of tires benefits, of course, from all the know-how and experience gained on the race track: Pirelli’s premier research and development laboratory.”

Aston Martin and McLaren are the first two automotive brands to confirm their participation. Pirelli will supply the tires for the supercars, which are on display throughout each race weekend.

Aston Martin will primarily use the 4.0 liter twin-turbocharged 8 powered new Vantage. Aston Martin Red Bull Racing’s official drivers, Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen, will be among the drivers who will be at the wheel of these supercars.

McLaren will use its 720S supercar with Lando Norris, McLaren F1 reserve and test driver, Mika Häkkinen, McLaren Ambassador, or the McLaren F1 drivers, Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne as possible drivers.

Special promotions and competitions to gain access will be arranged during the season by Formula 1 and partners of the Formula 1 Pirelli Hot Laps program.