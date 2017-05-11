Pirelli Launches First in its Formula Commercial Line

TP Commercial Solutions has released its new Formula Driver II tire, now available for sale for long-haul and regional all position applications as part of the Formula Brand, a Pirelli Tier II brand to be launched in the US and Canada.

“The Formula Driver II tire is the first tire to launch in the Formula by Pirelli product line,” said Clif Armstrong, president of TP Commercial Solutions LLC. “It performed very well in testing across multiple environments and applications, delivering great value in mileage, handling and durability thanks to Pirelli SATT technology.”

The SATT technology is a Pirelli trademarked process that stands for Spiral Advanced Technology for Truck, engineered to enhance uniform wear, tire life, handling and retreadability. SATT was used to design the structure of Formula Driver II.

According to the company, the Formula Driver II offers three distinct benefits:

1. Mileage – An optimized tread pattern with siping at the groove edges resists irregular wear

2. Safety – Large circumferential grooves combined with the optimized structure provide better stability and handling on dry and wet conditions

3. Durability – Stone-ejector elements at the bottom of the grooves prevent stones trapping while improving retreadability and durability.

The Formula Driver II All Position rib will start with limited sizes and then expand to a full product line being developed over the coming months. It can be fitted on different axles of several types of vehicles.

For more information, visit www.pirelli.com/commercial/us.