Pirelli Designs Custom P Zero Tire for new BMW M5

In line with Pirelli’s perfect-fit philosophy, a P Zero tire version was specifically tailored for the new BMW M5 to perfectly harmonize with this model’s chassis and features. The powerful all-new BMW M5 model features an innovative all-wheel drive system named M xDrive, and 600 hp engine equips the driver with incredible power, precision and agility. The BMW M5 comes equipped with specially engineered P Zero tires from Pirelli.

Pirelli engineers have modified the tire’s tread pattern to optimize the noise level and adapt the P Zero’s performance to the BMW M5’s driving characteristics. The tire compound contains special polymers developed by Pirelli for Formula 1, which have proven themselves in the premier class of motorsport. Therefore this P Zero provides the BMW M5 with high level grip and good performance in wet conditions. To ensure that the vehicle’s front and rear axles are balanced as well as possible, the engineers have used different layered constructions in the front and rear tire carcasses. In addition, the P Zero tire contours have been matched to the wheel rim and ultimately are designed to give the best tire performance possible for the M5.

The P Zero tire is approved in the following dimensions:

Front axle: 275/35 ZR 20 (102Y) XL P Zero

Rear axle: 285/35 ZR 20 (105Y) XL P Zero

This P Zero variant was developed in close cooperation with the development and testing departments of Pirelli and BMW. The starting point of their collaboration was the new P Zero ultra-high performance tire unveiled last spring.