Pirelli Celebrates Italy’s National Day with Tri-Colored Tires

Pirelli celebrated the “Festa della Repubblica Italiana”, Italy’s National Day, with a special “tri-color” edition of its tires with the colors of the Italian flag on June 2.

The tire was donated this week by Pirelli to Armando Varricchio, Italy’s ambassador to the U.S.

In a number of countries across the world, Pirelli has marked the celebration of Italy’s national day through its product and brand presence. The tri-colored tires will be also fitted on certain Italian embassy vehicles in Germany, the United Kingdom, China, Russia, the United States, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. In the Italian diplomatic offices of these countries – as well as Paris, Ankara, Tokyo, Mexico City, Brasilia, Buenos Aires and the “Farnesina” (the Ministry of Foreign Affairs building in Rome) – a “tri-color” tire will be on display starting June 2.

In line with its Formula 1 heritage, Pirelli applies colors to road tires with the Pirelli Color Edition, embodying performance, style and design. The colored tires use an innovative technology produced at the Pirelli plant in Bollate, which is located just outside of Milan.