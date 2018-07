TravelCenters of America hosted the grand opening of its first retread center in Bowling Green, Ohio last week.

The center will cover more than 45 TA Commercial Tire Network stores in a 150-mile radius. That radius may expand as the service gets running, TA officials said.

To learn more about TA’s new center and foray into the retread manufacturing business, click here. To take a look inside the retread center, click the photos below.