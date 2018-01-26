News/agriculture tires
January 26, 2018

Petlas Adds New Tire Pattern to Agricultural Trailer Range

Petlas UN11 agricultural tire
Petlas has released a new tire pattern, the UN 11, designed for agricultural trailer and baler applications.

The UN11, suitable to use as a free rolling tire, delivers has a strong carcass structure under low air pressure and heavy load.

The tire offers flotation as its rounded shoulders and wider base spread a load across the surface. The tire’s low soil compaction feature protects crops, Petlas says.

With wide grooves, it has self-cleaning capabilities. The tire is available in size 500/50-17 with 14PR, 16PR and 18PR ply rating options.

