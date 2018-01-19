News/forklift tires
January 19, 2018

Petlas Expands Forklift Tire Range

Petlas Pattern Release
Petlas has released three new tread patterns.

Petlas’ forklift tires range has been expanded to include 17 sizes and three patterns (HL10, HL30 and HL40).

The company outlined the best uses for the three patterns:

  • HL10 is designed for general purpose tasks. It has a strong carcass structure and bead construction that provide high performance and durability against impacts.
  • HL30 delivers high maneuverability thanks to its reinforced tread block pattern. It has a strong carcass structure and reinforced bead design. The pattern is durable and damage resistant. Test results show the pattern runs approximately 3,200 hours.
  • HL40 has extra tread depth to maximizes the durability of a tire. The center reinforced block structure provides exceptional maneuverability, especially during turns. With a strong carcass structure, it is resistant to cuts and chunking.
