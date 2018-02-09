Petlas to Create Fully Automated Warehouse

Petlas Tire and Trade Corp. has continued its investment in combining information technology and industry. The company has announced the completion of its Final Finish Sorting System (FFSS), an automated system that classifies and sorts tires for storage. In addition, Petlas has also started to build a fully automatic smart warehouse.

The Final Finish Sorting System uses uniformity-balance test machines, superintendent devices, conveyor systems, which direct tires, and smart computer software. After they are classified and sorted, tires become ready for storage. The selected tires are then directed to related stations into the storage line. With the robotic systems, performance labels are automatically stuck on the tires and are directed to shipment stations. Then, these tires are packed by their sizes and are organized by robots by size and order according to the system. FFSS classifies, handles and palletizes 50,000 tires in a day.

This system will be utilized in the smart warehouse Petlas is creating with an aim of having product traceability from the production line to delivery around the world. Addition to that, smart warehouse means less space and effectiveness comparing with other conventional solutions. After implementation, Petlas estimates that the warehouse will be able to store and handle 1.6 million tires on full automatic.