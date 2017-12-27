Petlas Continues R&D Work

Petlas has introduced Turkey’s first run flat and all steel OTR tires as a result of its testing efforts from its R&D center.

The center, established in 2010, has its own testing lab and indoor and outdoor testing facilities. With a new track, the company has improved in measuring rolling noise levels and wet grip indexes.

During a test, a random sample tire is examined by electronic devices and different tests can measure various specifications including digital footprint pressure dispersion to braking energy, bead unseating resistance force, water burst and electrical resistance.