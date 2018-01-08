Peterbilt Autonomous Truck to be displayed at CES 2018

A Peterbilt Model 579 autonomous truck will be on display from Jan. 9-12 at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

The truck is part of the PACCAR Innovations booth exhibit (No. CP-32). This year marks the first time PACCAR and Peterbilt have exhibited together at the show, which draws nearly 200,000 visitors representing 150 countries.

Peterbilt’s autonomous development tractor features a PACCAR MX-13 engine and a suite of technologies currently in development that will be the building blocks of Peterbilt’s feature technology offerings.