News
January 8, 2018

Peterbilt Autonomous Truck to be displayed at CES 2018

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff

View bio

Peterbilt autonomous truck
A Peterbilt Model 579 autonomous truck will be on display from Jan. 9-12 at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

The truck is part of the PACCAR Innovations booth exhibit (No. CP-32). This year marks the first time PACCAR and Peterbilt have exhibited together at the show, which draws nearly 200,000 visitors representing 150 countries.  

Peterbilt’s autonomous development tractor features a PACCAR MX-13 engine and a suite of technologies currently in development that will be the building blocks of Peterbilt’s feature technology offerings.

