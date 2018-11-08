Veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces often find themselves struggling with service-related health problems, unemployment, homelessness and other challenges. In recognition of their sacrifices, national automotive service chain Pep Boys has become an affiliate of Progressive’s Keys to Progress program, which on Thursday will donate more than 100 newly refurbished vehicles to veterans and their families. Pep Boys, an Icahn Automotive Group company, will support each recipient through a free one-year routine vehicle maintenance package available at any of Pep Boys’ nearly 1,000 locations throughout the country.

Now in its sixth year, Progressive’s Keys to Progress program offers military families reliable transportation to help move forward in life.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, approximately 40 percent of veterans live in areas where transportation options can be limited, making it more difficult to access medical care, employment services and other vital support. Progressive works with local National Auto Body Council member body shops and other Keys to Progress program affiliates to put reliable, refurbished vehicles in the hands of deserving veterans. With Thursday’s giveaways, taking place at more than 60 locations across the U.S., the program will have donated more than 600 vehicles to veterans and veteran organizations.

“Progressive’s Keys to Progress program has been extraordinarily successful in highlighting the unseen challenges facing thousands of men and women who have sacrificed so much to protect our freedom,” said Brian Kaner, president of service for Pep Boys and Icahn Automotive. “As a national service network, Pep Boys is proud to be able to add to the impressive value of this program by donating automotive services to help recipients across the country keep their vehicles in safe, reliable operating condition.”

Pep Boys senior leaders and regional representatives will be on-hand at nearly 50 Keys to Progress events on Thursday to present Pep Boys service package materials and other gifts to local recipients and their family members. Each recipient’s routine maintenance package will include oil changes, wiper blade replacement, tire rotation and more. In addition to its support of Progressive’s Keys to Progress program, Pep Boys offers all active, reserve and retired military a 10-percent discount on automotive service and parts, and is a proud employer of veterans and reserve members of the military.