January 23, 2017

Pep Boys Purchases Just Brakes

Pep Boys has purchased the privately held Just Brakes automotive repair and maintenance chain. The acquisition increases Pep Boys retail footprint by more than 130 stores to a total of 900 locations.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this major milestone in the growth of our combined organization,” said Brent Windom, Pep Boys president and CEO. “Adding to our portfolio over 130 stores in strategic locations allows us to strengthen our presence in target markets, including Dallas and Atlanta, and demonstrates our steadfast commitment to growing our Service business.”

Just Brakes, in business for 36 years, has 134 locations and operates in eight states and 14 major metro markets.

Pep Boys has also added Bill Ihnken, former CEO of Just Brakes, as the company’s president of service.

“We look forward to working together to leverage the combined strengths of our companies, including our joint focus on taking care of customers, as we convert all Just Brakes locations into Pep Boys Service & Tire Centers, offering a full range of services, such as oil changes, tire installations, brake repair and suspension work,” Windom said.

