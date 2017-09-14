Pep Boys Acquires Newpark Auto Service

Pep Boys, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Icahn Automotive Group, has acquired Newpark Auto Service in Newark, Cali.

“Newpark is an excellent addition to our existing store base in the San Francisco region, a target market for ongoing growth as we expand our national service center network,” said James Healy, senior vice president of corporate development and strategy for Icahn Automotive. “With its ideal location within a busy shopping center, and in an area that is expanding, we see great potential to grow the shop’s business.”

The 6 year old Newpark shop has seven bays and will be transitioned into a Pep Boys Service & Tire Center, providing service to customers in Newark and the surrounding communities.