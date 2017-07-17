Pep Boys Acquires Connecticut Dealer

Expanding its nationwide footprint, Pep Boys has acquired AutoMaster Service Center in Southington, Conn.

“AutoMaster Service Center has been servicing the Southington community for nearly 20 years and is a key addition for Pep Boys as we increase our service center footprint in New England,” said James Healy, senior vice president of corporate development and strategy for Icahn Automotive Group.

Pep Boys has made several acquisitions this year including the buy out of Just Brakes and purchase of automotive repair shops in Memphis, Tenn., New York and New Jersey.

Pep Boys is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Icahn Automotive Group LLC.