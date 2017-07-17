News/Icahn Automotive Group
July 17, 2017

Pep Boys Acquires Connecticut Dealer

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Tyrexpo India, GarageXpo India Concludes

Pep Boys Acquires Connecticut Dealer

Linglong Producing 3-D Tire

Kumho Execs Threaten Resignation if Company is Sold to Doublestar

Arnott Offers Air Struts for Range Rover

Texas Governor Vetoes Used Tire Bill

Cooper Roadmaster Brand Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Shop Fix Academy Offers New Membership Option

Michelin Revamping Global Operations

TIA Board of Directors Elects Leaders

Expanding its nationwide footprint, Pep Boys has acquired AutoMaster Service Center in Southington, Conn.

“AutoMaster Service Center has been servicing the Southington community for nearly 20 years and is a key addition for Pep Boys as we increase our service center footprint in New England,” said James Healy, senior vice president of corporate development and strategy for Icahn Automotive Group.

Pep Boys has made several acquisitions this year including the buy out of Just Brakes and purchase of automotive repair shops in Memphis, Tenn., New York and New Jersey.

Pep Boys is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

Show Full Article