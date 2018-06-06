Paragon Luxury Wheels Adds Staff Members

Paragon Luxury Wheels has added Steve Maziarz, Keith Powers and Rich Saunders to its team.

As a 40-year industry veteran, Saunders joins Paragon as a national account manager. Starting as a sales associate at Embassy Tire in 1978, Saunders has served a branch manager for American Racing Wheels, wheel division manager for ITCO, branch manager for Custom Wheels, Inc, and regional vice president for Tire Traxx. Saunders will utilize his vast experience to expand business with key regional partners.

Powers joins Paragon in a new role as vice president of sales and will concentrate on large dealer chains and distributors. Running a family-owned tire/service center prepared Powers for his dealings with independent tire dealers in his role as branch manager of Target Tire working for industry legend Bucky Stein. Following American Tire Distributors’ purchase of Target, Powers was general manager of its Jackson, Mississipp branch and then ATD’s first greenfield branch in Kansas City, Missouri. His next position was market director, overseeing all sales and operations for Canton, Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio centers. His duties included assimilating a former NCT warehouse and the Hercules warehouse in Findlay, into ATD operations. His latest role was sales deployment director, based out of ATD’s corporate headquarters in Huntersville, North Carolina.

Maziarz has been named national director of credit and financial services. After 25 years at ITCO Tire/American Tire Distributors, Paragon has Maziarz in a new role. He served as a credit investigator and assistant credit manager while at ITCO Tire, prior to the merger of Heafner-ITCO (ATD). At ATD, Steve performed increasingly important roles such as financial credit analyst, regional credit manager and operations credit manager. His duties will encompass credit management, sales tax compliance, risk assessment and financial analysis for all of Paragon’s U.S. and International customers. Paragon Luxury Wheels manufactures three distinct brands of custom wheels: Kronik LifeStyle for the modern/urban customer, Rosso Wheels for performance/luxury vehicles, and Toxic Off-Road for trucks and 4-wheel drives. Its U.S. distribution is based out of Greensboro, North Carolina with direct-container shipments available. Paragon also offers private label wheel and contract manufacturing.