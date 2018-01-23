OTR Market to Reach $7.68 Billion by 2025

A new report states the OTR tire market, by value, is projected to grow from $5.34 billion in 2017 to $7.68 billion by 2025.

The report “OTR Tires Market by Application (Construction & Mining Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Agriculture Tractor), Type (Wheeled, and Track), Retreading Market by Application, Process (Mold Cure and Pre-Cure), and Region – Global Forecast to 2025”, was published by MarketsandMarkets.

The market is projected to grow due to an increased demand for agriculture tractors, construction and mining equipment caused by mechanization and high infrastructural development in developing countries. The increase in manufacturing activities in developing economies is projected to drive the market for industrial equipment tires.

OTR Agriculture Tractor Tires

Among all the applications agriculture tractors segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2017. The <30 hp tractors segment is estimated to have the largest demand for OTR tires during the forecast period. China and India are estimated to be the key markets for tractors in the power output range up to 100 hp. The growth in the Chinese market can be attributed to the significant rise in the agricultural mechanization level; whereas, in India, factors such as small farm sizes and price sensitivity play a vital role.

Construction and Mining Equipment

The construction and mining equipment tires are expected to have a major share in the retreading market compared with agriculture and industrial equipment tires. The fleet operators are choosing retreading of tires over replacement as the cost of retreaded tires is significantly lower than that of newly replaced tires. The OTR tire retreading market is estimated to grow at the fastest rate owing to the increase in mechanization and the average working hours of machine. This leads to the wear and tear of tires.

Infrastructure Development and Government Subsidies

According to Global Property Guide, the number of residential and commercial buildings in Asia Oceania is expected to increase over the next decade due to the boom in the real estate market. Infrastructural activities are also projected to increase as they form a critical part in improving connectivity and promoting sustainable growth. Due to these factors, the market in Asia Oceania is expected to be the largest during the forecast period.

The key companies profiled in the study are as Continental (Germany), Bridgestone (Japan), Michelin (France), Goodyear (US), Pirelli (Italy), Sumitomo (Japan), Yokohama (Japan), Hankook Tire (South Korea), Nokian Tyres (Finland), and CEAT (India)

The full report can be found here.