News/OTC Tools
January 27, 2017

OTC Releases Wireless Video Scope Kit

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Nokian Rolling Out Next Gen Hakkapeliitta

Trelleborg Official Partner of AGCO Africa Summit

OTC Releases Wireless Video Scope Kit

Snap-on Offers Line of Creepers

Mevotech Hires Director of Sales

DOC Rules on OTR AD, CVD Cases

Bridgestone Olympic Partnership Goes Global

Yokohama Names Jeff Barna COO

Hercules Upgrades Road Hazard Protection Program

Mac Tools Launches MDT 10 Diagnostic Tool

OTC_wirelessvideo_3881_kit

OTC Tools has launched the new 3881 wireless video scope kit for North America, providing technicians a tool to assist them with the challenges of engine work or inspections.

Using the 3881 wireless video scope kit, technicians can locate leaks, shorts, or any lost parts or pieces in difficult-to-reach areas where an attached screen would prevent usage, OTC said.

The video scope can be used in conjunction with a smartphone or tablet, and the kit includes a 9mm waterproof camera and a miniature 5.8 mm waterproof camera for checking small lines.

The 3881 wireless video scope kit is available through OTC’s distribution partners. For more information, visit www.OTCTools.com.

Show Full Article