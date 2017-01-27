OTC Releases Wireless Video Scope Kit

OTC Tools has launched the new 3881 wireless video scope kit for North America, providing technicians a tool to assist them with the challenges of engine work or inspections.

Using the 3881 wireless video scope kit, technicians can locate leaks, shorts, or any lost parts or pieces in difficult-to-reach areas where an attached screen would prevent usage, OTC said.

The video scope can be used in conjunction with a smartphone or tablet, and the kit includes a 9mm waterproof camera and a miniature 5.8 mm waterproof camera for checking small lines.

The 3881 wireless video scope kit is available through OTC’s distribution partners. For more information, visit www.OTCTools.com.