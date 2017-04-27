OTC Launches 30-Ton Steering King Pin Set

OTC Tools has introduced a new 30-Ton King Pin Pusher Set for select heavy-duty applications.

According to OTC, the 30-Ton King Pin Pusher Set removes both straight and tapered king pins and include five special collars and two pins to adapt the tool for various king pin and brake anchor pin applications.

Using the hydraulic force of a hollow-center cylinder driven by a hand pump, the tool replaces even corroded king pins, ranging from 7/8 to 2 inches in diameter and up to 11-1/4 inches in length.

Additionally, brake anchor pins can be removed using the hydraulic cylinder and an adapter, with the tool positioned over the brake’s spider, OTC said.

The 30-Ton King Pin Pusher Set is covered by a lifetime warranty and includes:

• OTC 4241: 30-Ton King Pin/Brake Anchor Pin Pusher Frame and Adapters

• OTC 4121A-MA: Hydraulic Cylinder

• OTC 4012A: Two Speed Hand Pump

• OTC 36886: Hose Assembly

• OTC 25599: Hose Half Coupler

For more information on the 30-Ton King Pin Pusher Set, visit www.OTCTools.com.