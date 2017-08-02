OTC Introduces New Jacks and Stands

OTC has introduced new aircraft-grade aluminum stands, jacks and jack packs. The new jacks and stands meet updated ASME PALD safety standards for lifting equipment and are available now in North America.

The new jacks include the OTC 1546 3-Ton Aluminum Racing Service Jack and the OTC 1532A 2-Ton Aluminum Racing Service Jack.

Side handles on the jacks allow for easy transport and loading for mobile service calls. Quick-lift hydraulic cylinders raise vehicles quickly with fewer pumps. A four-foot padded lower handle protects rocker and door panels providing maximum leverage to lift vehicles, while a rubber saddle protects the vehicle’s undercarriage and prevents slipping. The rubber saddle can be removed for an even lower profile to get under road-hugging vehicles. The jacks meet new PASE standards.

The new stands include the OTC 1596 3-Ton Aluminum Jack Stands and the OTC 1582A 2-Ton Aluminum Jack Stands.

Equipped with six different holding positions and a flat, round base, the jack stands stay steady and do not dig into soft surfaces like asphalt, according to the company. A seven-inch base and two-inch saddle securely holds a vehicle’s frame or undercarriage to offer firm support during repair. The stands meet new ANSI/PASE standards.

The new OTC jack packs include the OTC 1547 3-Ton Aluminum Jack Pack, which includes the OTC 1546 Service Jack and OTC 1596 Jack Stands, and the OTC 1533A 2-Ton Aluminum Jack Pack, which includes the OTC 1532A Service Jack and OTC 1582A Jack Stands.

The new equipment is now available through OTC’s distribution partners. For more information visit www.OTCTools.com.