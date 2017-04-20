OTC Adds Bravo 2.9 Diagnostics Software Update

OTC has released its latest diagnostics software update for the Encore – Bravo 2.9.

The update includes new features and diagnostic capabilities, plus the update adds coverage for 656 new systems and 2,240 new vehicle-ECU combinations.

Other enhancements include the ability to share and edit previously saved and auto-navigate the “View Saved Tests” feature to the location where AST/ASDTC/DTC shared reports are saved. Users can also now retrieve freeze frames in both Spanish and French.

Additionally, the VIN entry screen has been updated to only allow input of valid characters while also disabling auto text suggestions for easier inputs.

For more information on the Bravo 2.9 software update, visit OTCTools.com.