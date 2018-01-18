Optronics Adds to Fusion GloLight Line

Optronics International has introduced a new Fusion GloLight six-inch oval multi-function surface-mount LED lamp to its product line.

Optronics is a leading manufacturer and supplier of heavy-duty LED vehicle lighting. The product further expands the company’s line of combination stop, tail, turn and backup lamps. The new lamps will be presented to the industry at Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week (HDAW) 2018.

“Our GloLight LED technology has already gained industry prominence for its high-visibility characteristics, but combining stop, tail, turn and backup functionality with our conspicuity bezel makes this lamp like nothing else on the market,” Brett Johnson, president and CEO of Optronics International, said. “And with our Fusion GloLight, we’ve combined multi-function practicality and safety with a new level of aesthetic style.”

Each lamp only requires one half-inch hole for wiring and four mounting holes for either rivet or screw fasteners. The lamps are available with either a chrome bezel or a white bezel that can be painted and Optronics’ reflective safety bezel. Each comes hardwired with standard female PL-3 plugs. The consolidation of lamp functions reduces SKUs as well as carrying costs and eliminates the need for a separate backup lamp.

The lamps STL1211RCFHPG (bulk pack) and STL1211RCFHPGP (polypack) are expected to be available in February 2018. The lamps meet all FMVSS 108 and CMVSS 108 photometric requirements for visibility and safety. Lenses and housings are made of tough polycarbonate material that is sonically welded. All Fusion GloLight lamps come with no-hassle, one-diode lifetime warranty protection that will replace the lamp if even one diode fails.