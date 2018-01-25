Online tire retailer, TireGet, has appointed Chris Jenkins to lead its sales and marketing efforts.

Jenkins comes to TireGet with a 24-year history in the tire industry, most recently as the National Programs Manager for Continental Tire.

TireGet offers both major and non-major brand products on its site. TireGet has very strong relationships with manufacturers, distributors and dealers, which Jenkins said could make a big difference for the company.

“The fact that we have our own strong and personal relationships puts TireGet in a position to serve the industry as well as the consumer,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins said that a number of supply relationships with manufacturers would soon be announced. Currently, TireGet.com has supplier partners throughout North America.

“We are never opposed to discussing business with possible suppliers for the site. Our method for uploading inventory is very simple,” said Jenkins. “The more we can bring to the hard-working consumer, the better TireGet will become.”