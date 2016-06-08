Omni United Launches Dimax R8+ UHP Tire

Omni United introduced the new Radar Dimax R8+, a UHP tire specifically designed for high performance vehicles.

Featuring an asymmetric tread pattern that offers precise handling at high speeds, the tire’s wide circumferential groves provide safety in wet and dry conditions while its state-of-the-art silica tread compound technology provides exceptional wear and grip, according to the tiremaker. The Computer Aided Design construction ensures a quiet and comfortable ride, Omni United added.

The range incorporates rim diameters from 17 to 26 inches, satisfying most UHP passenger vehicles and high performance SUVs, and also offers 29 runflat sizes that are constructed using the latest reinforcing materials technology available, including the exclusive Radar Runflat Insert Technology (RRIT). The Dimax R8+ range will have a total of 131 sizes introduced in phases over the next 12 months. Forty-one sizes are available now, followed by an additional 23 sizes in September 2016, and 11 sizes in December. The rest will be available by the end of May 2017. The Dimax R8+ is backed by a 30,000-mile treadwear warranty.

For more information, visit www.omni-united.com.