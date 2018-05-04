Omni United Expands Radar Tires’ TBR Line

Omni United has added 38 new SKUs to their Radar Tires truck and bus radial tire line.

The new Radar size additions are manufactured in a state-of-the-art TBR factory with a proven track record of exceedingly high quality, consistency and performance.

The new product additions take the Radar commercial truck tire line to a total of 65 SKUs ranging from 16-in. to 24.5-in. in rim diameter with a maximum ply rating of up to 20. The line encompasses some of the most popular sizes in use today and covers many applications such as highway, regional, mixed service and on-off-road. It will also include winter lines that are scheduled for a phased launch by the end of 2018.

“We are thoroughly pleased with the market acceptance of the Radar Tires brand,” said GS Sareen, founder and CEO of Omni United. “We offer our customers a single window option versus them sourcing their requirements from multiple vendors. The Radar Tires brand today offers the widest range in the category it operates or even one above it, including the run-flat high-performance tires. We are sure that the addition of the Radar Tires commercial line will further allow us to serve a wider spectrum of customers in the U.S. market.”

Selected sizes in the line have the mud and snow (M+S) and three peak mountain snowflake (3PMSF) rating. All 65 SKUs are available for order now. Radar plans to launch another 24 SKUs by the end of this year taking the total to 89 SKUs. The new line also carries a Radar TBR limited warranty with casing provision.

Launched in 2007, Radar Tires is the flagship brand of Omni United. The tires are designed in Singapore by an in-house team of designers. The truck and bus radial range is manufactured in factories in Thailand and China. Radar Tires are currently sold in over 80 countries worldwide.

For more information on Radar’s commercial tire line, visit www.omni-united.com.