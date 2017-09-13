Oliver Offering New Drive Retread

Oliver Rubber Co.,a wholly-owned subsidiary of Michelin North America, has launched a new drive-axle position retread for line haul and regional trucks – the Oliver Ultra Low Profile (ULP) Vantage Drive.

“Keeping America’s goods and freight moving is critical for today’s supply chain,” said Adam Murphy, vice president of marketing for Michelin Americas Truck Tires. “Oliver continues to earn our customers’ trust from 100-plus years of retreading experience that helps them keep their business moving.”

The retread is SmartWay-verified and is designed to deliver excellent traction and wear, Michelin said. The ULP Vantage Drive utilizes an exclusive unique tread feature called VDI Plus. The tread resists stone retention and other road debris. Pressed with Oliver’s proprietary compound, this retread has unique properties that contribute to incredible tread wear and very low rolling resistance, Michelin said.

