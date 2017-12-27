Oklahoma Tire Dealer Gets Support After House Destroyed in Fire

An 85-year-old tire dealer in Oklahoma lost almost everything after a fire destroyed his house last week.

But Willard Young, who has owned Young’s Tire Shop for 50 years in north Tulsa, is still “blessed,” his daughter told Tulsa TV station KJRH.

After a tough year losing his son in April and his wife in October, the community has rallied around Young in support.

KJRH reports that while Young is trying to get back on his feet, he has received “a steady flow of calls and people stopping by to check on their friend…some people gave him money, while others brought him food.”

“It’s so nice to know people love you so much and do so much,” Young told the station.

Young, who is currently living with his daughter, is working to get back on his feet.

Click here to donate to a GoFundMe campaign to help Young during this holiday season.