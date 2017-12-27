OK Tire Helps Thousands Through Buck-a-Tire

An OK Tire store has used its Buck-a-Tire campaign to help a local cause this holiday season.

The store, located in Sault Sainte Marie, Ontario, raised $1,700 for the city’s Soup Kitchen Community Centre this year to help those in need.

“We love giving back to the community,’ said Frank Bitonti, manager at OK Tire. “Buck-a-Tire is now something we are becoming most proud of. We have raised over $6,000 over the last few years and hope to continue this for the next 20 years.

Last year, the shop raised $1,500 for Autism Ontario. Buck-a-Tire donates $1 to every tire it sells for the month of November and has benefitted the other charitable causes.