Ohio Tire & Automotive Association to Donate Outing Proceeds Back to Aftermarket

The Ohio Tire & Automotive Association announced it plans to donate a portion of its annual golf outing proceeds to the Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation (AACF).

The foundation assists automotive aftermarket members and their families who, due to catastrophic illness or terrible accident, have a financial need for assistance.

“We feel as an association that we have a duty to give back to the community,” said Joe Flynn, president of OTAA. “Our members on an individual basis are so active in their communities and donate a lot of their time and resources to charitable causes. It’s just the right thing for us to do collectively as organization as well.”

Joel Ayers, executive director of AACF said the organization is proud and honored to be associated with the OTAA Golf Tournament this year.

“Our organization is the only charity that specifically helps our own industry families in times of nee,” he said. ” Thanks to the support of OTAA and other aftermarket associations, companies, and individuals, we can continue our mission to help our own.”

The 2018 OTAA Golf Outing will be held on Monday, July 23 at the Country Club at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio. More information on the outing can be found at www.OhioTireGolf.com.

Founded in 1967, the Ohio Tire & Automotive Association (OTAA) is a statewide trade association representing the interests of Ohio tire and automotive dealers, their suppliers, and other members of Ohio’s tire industry. OTAA protects and promotes the success of its members in four primary areas: legislative and regulatory support; networking opportunities; education; and member benefits. For more information please visit ohiotire.org