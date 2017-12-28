Goodyear Cotton Bowl: OSU, USC Mascots Reimagined as Tire Sculptures

As part of the festivities leading up to the Dec. 29 Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. has created sculptures of Ohio State’s mascot Brutus and University of Southern California mascot Tommy Trojan out of tires. This will be the fourth consecutive year that the company has sponsored the bowl and the second straight year it has commissioned tire art as part of the game’s festivities.

The sculptures, which were constructed from over 400 Goodyear tires and weigh between 250 and 300 pounds, took over 375 hours to make. The art will be donated to the Ohio State and USC to be installed on campus after the game.

“We received a tremendous response from college football fans last year when we introduced the Wisconsin Badger and the Western Michigan Bronco, and we are pleased to again celebrate college football in a way that only Goodyear can,” said Seth Klugherz, Goodyear’s director of North American marketing.

Last year, tire artist and professional baseball player Blake McFarland created tire sculptures for Wisconsin and Western Michigan.