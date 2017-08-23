News/Car Care Council
August 23, 2017

October is Fall Car Care Month

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Carlstar Launches New ITP Website

Marangoni Hosts Congressman Jim Cooper

Trico Releases Video to Promote Wiper Maintenance

Tire Warehouse Hosting Dealer Event in Vegas

October is Fall Car Care Month

Goodyear Reports Drops in Q2 Sales, Units and Operating Income

Double Coin Completes New Manufacturing Plant in Thailand

TBC’s Truck Tire Giveaway at the Great American Trucking Show

TravelCenters of America Launches New Blog

RepairPal Launches New Dashboard Interface

October is Fall Car Care Month and is the perfect time to educate customers and bring more business into a shop’s bays.

“With October right around the corner, there are many organizations that want to be part of Fall Car Care Month, but don’t have the time, personnel or budget to host a large-scale inspection event,” said Rich White, executive director of the Car Care Council. “The Car Care Council makes leveraging Fall Car Care Month as easy as one, two, three by offering free tools, tips and information that auto care businesses can use to reach out to the community, help motorists be car care aware, and drive service and repair business to their locations.”

The Car Care Council urges shops to use its free resources with customers to help educate them on the importance of vehicle maintenance. Resources include free tips to share on via social media, 80-page Car Care Guide for customers, service schedule reminders and more.

Check out the Industry Tool Box section on www.carcare.org for more information on business opportunities that Fall Car Care Month can create.

Show Full Article