October is Fall Car Care Month and is the perfect time to educate customers and bring more business into a shop’s bays.

“With October right around the corner, there are many organizations that want to be part of Fall Car Care Month, but don’t have the time, personnel or budget to host a large-scale inspection event,” said Rich White, executive director of the Car Care Council. “The Car Care Council makes leveraging Fall Car Care Month as easy as one, two, three by offering free tools, tips and information that auto care businesses can use to reach out to the community, help motorists be car care aware, and drive service and repair business to their locations.”

The Car Care Council urges shops to use its free resources with customers to help educate them on the importance of vehicle maintenance. Resources include free tips to share on via social media, 80-page Car Care Guide for customers, service schedule reminders and more.

Check out the Industry Tool Box section on www.carcare.org for more information on business opportunities that Fall Car Care Month can create.