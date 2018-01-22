North Carolina Tire Dealers Association Names Dealer of The Year

The North Carolina Tire Dealers Association has named Chris Monroe, owner of Monroe Tire & Service, as its Dealer of the Year.

Monroe, a 2017 Top Shop finalist, took over the helm of the Shelby, North Carolina-based business from his parents in 1987.

From 1990 until now, Monroe’s service area in Shelby has held steady at 25,000 people.

“We typically see 150 cars a week and it’s 55% tires 45% service,” Monroe told Tire Review in his Top Shop finalist profile last year. “We do diagnostics, suspension, brakes, alignments, tires, and tire repair. We work on anything and we have a road service truck as well. We do a lot of things that a lot of other folks have kind of gone away from doing.”

And roughly 90% of jobs are completed the same day.

Another aspect that has improved Monroe Tire & Service customer experience is its digital inspections, which allows customers to see pictures of what’s gone wrong or what is still good on their vehicles. The service allows the pictures to be texted to the customer if a cell phone number is on file.

To further add to customer experience, Monroe opened a state-of-the-art Driver’s Lounge in 2015 and offers pick-up and drop-off services for customers during work hours.

The North Carolina Tire Dealers Association also announced that Dan Brown, retired executive vice president and president of American Tire Distributors Holdings Inc.’s (ATD) Tire Pros franchise, and Royland Boyette, ATD’s senior vice president of sales, will be inducted into NCTDA’s Hall of Fame.