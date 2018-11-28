Nokian Tyres announced it has plans to build a new research and development center in Nokia, Finland in 2019.

The “modern R&D center” will be used to accelerate the testing phase of new tire models to meet the demands of growing heavy work fields including forestry and agriculture to mining and transportation.

“In the entire history of Nokian Tyres, this is the most remarkable investment in the product development of heavy tires,” says Kalle Kaivonen, Nokian Heavy Tyres R & D manager.

The new R & D Center will span 3,500 square meters and is slated to substantially increase production capacity. A year ago, Nokian Heavy Tyres Ltd, part of the Nokian Tyres group, announced an ongoing three-year R & D and production investment of approximately 70 million euros (approximately $79 million) and 50% production capacity growth target in response to growing global demand.

“Everything is well on schedule. The first stage of production plant expansion is complete, and the second part will be ready in April 2019. In summer 2019, we will start the installation of new machinery,” says Pasi Antinmaa, Nokian’s Heavy Tyres plant director.

The new R & D center will have all indoor testing in the same facility and close to production lines, which are all located in Nokia to make operation optimally efficient. New modern testing machinery will fill the R & D Center accompanied by specific data collection.