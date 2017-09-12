Nokian Tyres Selected for the DJSI World Sustainability Index

Nokian Tyres has been selected for Dow Jones’ DJSI World sustainability index, an annual sustainability assessment of large publicly traded companies.

Nokian’s sustainability total sustainability score was nearly twice as high as the industry average. The company’s score of 78 points was also only one point behind the industry’s best company globally.

“Our employees have done a great job in improving all aspects of sustainability in our company,” said Hille Korhonen, president and CEO. “Our determination to be a sustainability pioneer in the tire industry is demonstrated by our safe and eco-friendly products as well as our inclusion in DJSI World. We are definitely on the right track, and the conditions are great for further improving our operations.”

Some of Nokian Tyres’ long term sustainability goals for 2020 include significant reduction of rolling resistance in the company’s products, cutting CO2 emissions from production by 20% and auditing all of its natural rubber processors.