News/Nokian Tyres
October 5, 2017

Nokian Tyres Launches New Sweepstakes

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Hankook Joins USTMA

Nexen Opening Tire Technology Center

Nokian Tyres Launches New Sweepstakes

TIA 2018 OTR Conference Registration Open

OTC Releases New Specialty Tools

Double Coin Rolls Out IM105 Intermodal

Tire Review Announces Winner of 2017 Top Shop Awards

New Tool Helps Increase Customers Reviews

TIA Urges Congress to Cover Hurricane Irma in Disaster Relief Bill

Yokohama’s Spartan Athletes Prepare for Race

Nokian Tyres has launched the Perfection Sweepstakes, where consumers can enter to win a grand prize of a free trip for two to a POWDR ski resort of their choosing. The contest runs from now until Oct. 31 and entrants can also win other cool prizes like tires or gear from GoPro, Under Armour, and Yeti.

To enter the sweepstakes, consumers must share photos of their definition of a “road to perfection,” whether that be working out, getting outdoors, or spending time with family. Photos must be submitted at nokiantires.com/roadtoperfection.

Winners will be chosen at random and announced in November.