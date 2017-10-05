Nokian Tyres Launches New Sweepstakes

Nokian Tyres has launched the Perfection Sweepstakes, where consumers can enter to win a grand prize of a free trip for two to a POWDR ski resort of their choosing. The contest runs from now until Oct. 31 and entrants can also win other cool prizes like tires or gear from GoPro, Under Armour, and Yeti.

To enter the sweepstakes, consumers must share photos of their definition of a “road to perfection,” whether that be working out, getting outdoors, or spending time with family. Photos must be submitted at nokiantires.com/roadtoperfection.

Winners will be chosen at random and announced in November.