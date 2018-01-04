Nokian Tyres Inc. launched its WR G4 all-weather tire, the fourth generation in its all-weather product line.

The tire combines all-season handling with reliable winter grip and features an all-weather dual performance compound, which extends tread life. Its “centipede siping” – jagged 3-D sipes on the center rib that resemble the legs of a centipede – grip the surface to maximize biting edges while maintaining stable handling, Nokian says.

The tire was tested around the globe including at Nokian’s White Hell slush-planing testing facility in Ivalo, Finland. The tire’s center area has a longitudinal rib consisting of tread blocks, and with the centipede siping offers maximum contact surface and works with full effect at different turning angles, increasing grip on snow and slush and improving control.

“The rib also has hinges at the ends of the blocks, which reduces block movement,” Olli Seppälä, Nokian Tyres product development manager. “This lowers rolling resistance, which in turn improves fuel efficiency and wear resistance.”

The inner shoulder’s fan-like rib pattern with functional tread blocks and blade grooves routes rain, snow and slush away from the contact surface. The sipes staggered at different angles provide effective longitudinal grip and acceleration grip on snow. The wide longitudinal grooves offer lateral grip. The winter grip is partially equipped with hinges and sipes and has been improved with a block pattern that is shaped on the inner shoulder side of the center rib,.

The edges of the longitudinal grooves on the Nokian WR G4 also have snow claws which improve longitudinal grip on snow and the driving feel required for cornering and lane changes. The tread blocks are also supported by strong groove lifts, which increase stiffness and improve handling.

The tire comes with hydroplaning prevention technology and silent sidewall technology, which filters sounds and vibrations from the driving surface to minimize interior noise into the vehicle.

The tire comes in sizes 14 to 19 inches and speed ratings from H up to V. Its full size selection will be available in early 2018.