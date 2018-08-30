News/Nokian Tyres
August 30, 2018

Nokian Tyres Goes Solar at Vermont Warehouse

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff

Nokian Tyres has installed solar panels to help power its distribution facility located in Colchester, Vermont.

Currently, the total annual output of the facility is approximately 427,500 kWh, which covers over 110% of the facilities annual usage, allowing the solar array to send excess energy to the renewable power grid.

“We continuously work to protect the planet and want to ensure we are doing everything possible to contribute to our long-term work towards environmental sustainability,” said Hans Dyhrman, director of marketing for Nokian Tyres. “Not only will this project contribute to keeping business costs at a minimum, but it will assist in our efforts to generate clean and renewable energy.”

Nokian Tyres sustainability goals for 2020 include a significant reduction of rolling resistance in products, cutting C02 emissions from production by 20% and auditing all of its natural rubber products.

The Vermont warehouse currently holds around 350,000 passenger car tires.

