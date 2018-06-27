Nokian Tyres CEO to Participate in Ironman 70.3 Finland

Next weekend, Nokian Tyres will drive hundreds of triathletes to the sold-out Nokian Tyres Ironman 70.3 Finland race in the city of Lahti.

Many Nokian employees and partners will participate in the race, including Nokian Tyres’ President and CEO Hille Korhonen and the company’s brand ambassador, two-time F1 champion Mika Häkkinen.

For the first time, this global event will take place in Finland and at night. As the Nokian Tyres Ironman 70.3 Finland race starts in the afternoon, the triathletes will cross the finish line in the late evening.

For Nokian Tyres, the event’s main partner and title sponsor, triathlon is much more than a demanding competition. The sport fits naturally with the company’s values that promote mobility and an active lifestyle.

“Triathlon is a sport that matches our company culture very well. It requires tenacity and endurance. For us, triathlon means engaging and goal-oriented efforts, taking care of your well-being and putting your physical and mental capacity to the test. Determination and belief in your abilities drive individuals as well as the company forward,” Korhonen said.

Nokian Tyres is already familiar with triathlon as a sport as the company’s own Hakkapeliitta Triathlon event has inspired its personnel to move for more than 20 years. Contributing to employee well-being has far-reaching effects, Korhonen says.

As an active athlete herself, Korhonen loves the sense of community in triathalon which has even encouraged her to complete a full Ironman race.

“Physical exercise is exciting, and all sports offer opportunities for continuous improvement. For example, I started freestyle swimming without any prior experience. Being able to finally swim in open water felt amazing,” Korhonen explains.

Nokian’s Häkkinen will participate as part of Nokian Tyres’ “Turvassa Tiellä” team, raising awareness of safe mobility and particularly the importance of tires’ condition. The Finnish motorsport organization AKK’s “Turvassa Tiellä” road safety campaign promotes safe mobility in schools and events. It is part of the global FIA Action for Road Safety campaign.

Nokian Tyres will bring its new SnapSkan service to the event, which event participants to check the condition of theitireses quickly and easily on the spot.

Nokian Tyres Ironman 70.3 Finland will take place in Lahti, Finland on June 30 with 1,800 competitors representing 41 different nationalities. Some 10,000–20,000 people are expected to visit the event area.

Watch a live broadcast of the Nokian Tyres Ironman 70.3 event at www.ironman.com.