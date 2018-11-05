Nokian Tyre Debuts New All-Weather SUV Tire

Nokian Tyres has expanded its modern all-weather product line by launching a new SUV tire for North American drivers designed to offer peace of mind in all conditions, Nokian says.

The new Nokian WR G4 SUV is tailored for year-round SUV use and combines high-performance all-season handling and winter grip to serve as a true all-weather tire. Its technology provides enhanced performance on rainy, dry and wintry roads and has improved wet and snow handling, lower rolling resistance and technology that creates a quieter ride.

Designed to increase grip on snow and slush, the longitudinal rib at the center area of the tire is equipped with jagged sipes that resemble the footprints of a centipede. The Centipede Siping works the multitude of turning angles, maximizing contact surface and improving control. The inner shoulder’s fan-like rib pattern is meant to enhance winter grip. Functional tread blocks with blade grooves efficiently route rain, snow and slush away from the contact surface. The tire also features snow claws, which improve longitudinal grip, especially in snow.

The new tire’s sidewalls are reinforced with Aramid Sidewall technology that helps the tire withstand cuts caused by surprising situations. Aramid fiber, a material used in the defense and aerospace industries, makes the sidewall compound puncture-resistant and has become an integral feature throughout Nokian Tyres’ SUV and LT products.

“The basis of Nokian Tyres’ product development is always safety. Our passion for keeping drivers safe in all conditions and our heritage of sustainable innovation were our focuses as we crafted the Nokian WR G4 SUV to achieve balanced all-weather performance,” says Olli Seppälä, Nokian Tyres R&D operations manager.

The WR G4 SUV underwent testing performed around the globe with its wet and dry properties refined on test tracks in Germany and Spain and tread wear performance on tracks in the United States. Its winter capabilities were tested at Nokian Tyres’ White Hell winter InterDH testing facility in Ivalo, Finland, 200 miles north of the Arctic Circle. The company improved the tire’s slush planing properties at its Nokia proving ground.

The tire also features higher silica levels found in the new compound, which help to enhance wet performance and prevent hydroplaning. The WR G4 SUV comes equipped with Nokian Tyres Coanda Technology, which allows water to be directed to follow the curve of the surface rather than flowing in a straight line. In addition, the tire carries a three-peak mountain snowflake rating, indicating that it meets requirements for snow traction and grip in North American winter conditions.

Earlier this year, the company introduced the Nokian WR G4 for passenger cars. With the new SUV offering, the Nokian WR G4 all-weather product range covers 78 sizes from 14 to 20 in. with speed ratings from H up to V. The full selection of thenew SUV tire will be available to consumers in early 2019.