Nokian Heavy Tyres to Raise Tire Production by 50%

Nokian Heavy Tyres Ltd., part of the Nokian Tyres group, has announced that the company is increasing production capacity by 50%.

The company plans to invest about $83 million (€70 million) in its factory in Nokia, Finland over the next three years. The investment includes hiring 50 new employees for the production of heavy tires.

The company has reported positive developments, including increased sales, in the international heavy tires market. Manu Salmi, Vice President for the Nokian Heavy Tyres unit, said the number of skilled personnel and the capability to produce high-quality products in the new modernized factory are major factors that influenced choosing the Nokia location to increase production. The expansion will increase annual production from about 2,200 tons (20 million kg) to about 3,300 tons (32 million kg).

Nokian has also announced an agreement, which will run through 2020, with the local labor union that the company expects will increase flexibility and competitiveness.