Nokian Opens New Warehouse in Illinois

Nokian Tyres has announced the opening of its seventh North American distribution center in Shorewood, Ill.

The 211,000 square-foot facility, located about 50 miles southwest of Chicago, will be the seventh distribution center for Nokian Tyres in North America, and can store up to 275,000 tires. The location began distributing to customers throughout the Midwest Aug. 1, 2017.

“The opening of the Shorewood distribution center is another example of Nokian Tyres commitment to investing in North America and meeting the growing consumer demand for our tires,” said Tommi Heinonen, head of North America, Nokian Tyres. “The distribution center has already helped reduce delivery times improving our ability to serve customers throughout the region.”

The facility will be managed by Xpedient Logistics, who as a third party logistics organization specializes in tire warehousing and supply chain coordination across Canada and the U.S.