Nokian Named Official Sponsor of NFL in Canada

As part of a continued focus to strengthen its brand presence across North America, Nokian Tyres is announcing a partnership with NFL Canada making the tiremaker the official sponsor of the NFL in Canada through Super Bowl LIV in 2020

“The partnership with NFL Canada is another example of Nokian Tyres investment in North America and will help fuel sales and increased brand awareness throughout Canada,” said Tommi Heinonen, Head of Nokian Tyres North America. “With its long-standing traditions of performance, quality, durability and continuous improvement, the NFL brand aligns with Nokian Tyres, making this partnership a natural fit.”

According to the company, the reputation of the brand’s winter product line and the seasonal importance of performing in demanding conditions, the NFL schedule lines up perfectly with Nokian Tyres strengths.

“NFL Canada is truly proud to be working with Nokian Tyres to collaborate and help accelerate its business in Canada,” said David Thomson, managing director, NFL Canada.

More information about Nokian Tyres North America can be found at www.nokiantires.com.